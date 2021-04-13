Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 1,846,166 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of TIM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIMB stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

