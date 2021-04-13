Morgan Stanley Boosts Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target to $22.00

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 2,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,509. The company has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Retail Value by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

