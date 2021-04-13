Morgan Stanley Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $220.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $202.44. 680,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $204.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

