Morgan Stanley Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $180.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. 1,798,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. Union Pacific has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

