Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.58% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

