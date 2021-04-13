Morgan Stanley Has $24.14 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Harley-Davidson worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.