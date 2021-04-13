Morgan Stanley Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Sabre worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

SABR opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

