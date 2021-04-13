Morgan Stanley Has $25.43 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

