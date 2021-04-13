Morgan Stanley Has $25.72 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of LHC Group worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

