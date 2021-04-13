Morgan Stanley Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $165.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $270.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,493. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

