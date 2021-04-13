Morgan Stanley Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $104.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,601. Q2 has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

