Morgan Stanley Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.