Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.61% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

