Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

HAYW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

