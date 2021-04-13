Morgan Stanley Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $97.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 151.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.