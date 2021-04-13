Morgan Stanley Purchases 241,649 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

