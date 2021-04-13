Morgan Stanley Purchases 840,759 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 248.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of Stride worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.