Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $72.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $65,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

