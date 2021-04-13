Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLPFY. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.94. 3,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872. Teleperformance has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $195.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

