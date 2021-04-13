Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

