Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

