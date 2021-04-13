Morgan Stanley Sells 76,621 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Xerox worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XRX stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

