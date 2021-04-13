Morgan Stanley Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

JD stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

