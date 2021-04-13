Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Overweight

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
SSL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
