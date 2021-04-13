Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Overweight

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

SSL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sasol by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sasol by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

