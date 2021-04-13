Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in March

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$12.24 on Tuesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.