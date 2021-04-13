Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.20 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $70.05 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

