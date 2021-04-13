Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 24,812 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,096.00.

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $4,954,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

