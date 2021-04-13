Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 10,220 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $603,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morphic stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

