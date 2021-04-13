Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.99 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 456,812 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.99. The stock has a market cap of £93.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

