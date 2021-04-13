Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12,345.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

