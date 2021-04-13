Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,038. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
