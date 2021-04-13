Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,038. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

