Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.61. Movado Group shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,597 shares traded.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $671.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

