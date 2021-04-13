mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,341.45%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

