mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,341.45%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

