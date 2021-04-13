Mr. Cooper Group’s (COOP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 12,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,460,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.