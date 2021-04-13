Mr. Cooper Group’s (COOP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.
NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 12,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,460,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
