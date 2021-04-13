MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 510,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

