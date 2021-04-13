mStable USD Market Capitalization Hits $41.28 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and approximately $253,543.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,360.31 or 0.99948861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.