MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 1,092.9% in March

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MTNOY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 63,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.