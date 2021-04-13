MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.499 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.