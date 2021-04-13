MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €181.13 ($213.09).

Shares of MTX traded down €3.35 ($3.94) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €199.15 ($234.29). The stock had a trading volume of 179,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is €201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

