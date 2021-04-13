MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €182.50 ($214.71).

ETR MTX opened at €199.15 ($234.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

