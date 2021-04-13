MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.36.

TSE:MTY opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$17.03 and a 1-year high of C$58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

