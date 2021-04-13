MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

MTY Food Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

