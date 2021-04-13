MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.79.

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.15. 132,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,489. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.17.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

