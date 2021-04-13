MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.79.

MTY stock opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.69. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

