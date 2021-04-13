Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 25,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,083. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

