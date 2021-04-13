MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MPLN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,208. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $4,075,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

