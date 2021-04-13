MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
MPLN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,208. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
