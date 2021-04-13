Multiplier Price Tops $27.41 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $992,828.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.41 or 0.00042937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.