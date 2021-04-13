MurAll (PAINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $1.19 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,299,373,533 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

