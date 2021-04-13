MX Token (MX) Market Capitalization Hits $127.43 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, MX Token has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $127.43 million and approximately $183.05 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MX Token

MX Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

