MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226.06 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $12.99 or 0.00020687 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $226.06 million and approximately $67.26 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.